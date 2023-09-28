Brittany Renner: Reveals She’s Had Sex With 35 Men [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Brittany Renner Reveals She’s Had Sex With 35 Men, Stuns Shannon Sharpe

Brittany Renner shared details about her sex life with Shannon Sharpe, admitting she has slept with 35 men. This surprised Sharpe, who took a drink of liquor in response.

The “Basketball Wives” star mentioned it on Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast talking about Derek Jeter’s dating life.

Renner told Sharpe her partner list was like the Yankees legend’s, and then she shared her body count with the former Broncos star. Shannon’s startled response included him taking a shot of booze.

Renner stated she got a yeast infection after having sex with three men within 24 hours. She also discussed her relationship with her child’s father, basketball player P.J. Washington.

Ultimately, Brittany says she wants to get married, do you think she will fined a dedicated husband?