Bill Cosby Facing a New Lawsuit
Bill Cosby isn’t done with court. He’s been hit with another sexual assault lawsuit.
In this case, Donna Motsinger alleges she was drugged by Bill Cosby in 1972.
Motsinger was a waitress at the time and claimed that she met up with Bill after meeting him at a
restaurant and accepted an invitation to his performance.
She claims she woke up in her panties at home and is suing Bill for emotional distress.
