Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Teen Was Killed In A Drive By Shooting In Bond Hill

Cincinnati: Teen Was Killed In A Drive By Shooting In Bond Hill

Published on September 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Our prayers are going out to the family of the teen that was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bond Hill.

Via fox19 

Police are continuing to investigate.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Paddock Road.

Police haven’t released information on a suspect.

 

RELATED TAGS

A bond hill By cincinnati drive in killed Shooting teen Was

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close