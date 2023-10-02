Ciara: Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Date Night

Ciara is pregnant and glowing.
The singer stepped out for a date night this weekend alongside her hubby Russell Wilson and showed off her growing baby bump in the process.
For their romantic night out, she rocked a brown knitted sweater dress with gold buttons throughout. She also wore matching brown suede boots – giving us the perfect fit for fall. She paired the cozy look with a brown handbag and rocked a short, blonde wig with one side tucked behind her ear.
Russell matched CiCi’s color scheme and also wore a variation of brown but paired his look with a black suit jacket and matching slacks. The couple looked adorable as they shared an Instagram Reel of their lovely night out.
