Ciara: Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Date Night

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is pregnant and glowing.

The singer stepped out for a date night this weekend alongside her hubby Russell Wilson and showed off her growing baby bump in the process.

For their romantic night out, she rocked a brown knitted sweater dress with gold buttons throughout. She also wore matching brown suede boots – giving us the perfect fit for fall. She paired the cozy look with a brown handbag and rocked a short, blonde wig with one side tucked behind her ear.

Russell matched CiCi’s color scheme and also wore a variation of brown but paired his look with a black suit jacket and matching slacks. The couple looked adorable as they shared an Instagram Reel of their lovely night out.