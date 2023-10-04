Cincinnati: Burrow To Keep Playing Through Calf Injury

It looks like Joe Burrow will continue to play through his calf injury.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Check out the video below.
- What are your thoughts about this should Joe Burrow sit down and heal?
- Should they play the backup quarter back?
The Bengals travel to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m.
-
