LeBron Wants To Podcast With The Kelce Brothers
Hey look – it’s a story about Travis Kelce and a celebrity who isn’t Taylor Swift.
No, this time it’s LeBron James who’s hoping to hang with the Kelce brothers – angling for a guest spot on their hugely popular podcast New Heights.
The Lakers star posted on X “Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim
to be?”
King James might be getting his wish soon: the Kelces responded “Open invite anytime”.
Both James and the Kelce brothers and are Ohio natives – LeBron grew up in Akron while the Kelces grew up near Cleveland.
- Who’s a bigger celebrity right now – LeBron James or Taylor Swift?
-
Cincinnati: What Will Happen If There’s a Government Shutdown
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Just Right Construction & Lawn Care Service, LLC
-
Former Ohio State Quarterback Gets One Day In Jail For Cocaine
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]