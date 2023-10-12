Listen Live
Disneyland: Raised Their Ticket Prices

Published on October 12, 2023

Disney World and Disneyland’s prices have once again gone up.

For Disney World, the park’s various Annual passes have increased $30 to $50, depending on the pass.

Theme park parking has increased by $5 and will now cost $30.

At Disneyland, daily ticket prices have jumped $5 to $65, depending on the ticket.

In addition, its annual passes and parking have also increased.

  • What do you think of Disney’s pricing?

 

