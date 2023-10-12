Disneyland Raised Their Ticket Prices
Disney World and Disneyland’s prices have once again gone up.
For Disney World, the park’s various Annual passes have increased $30 to $50, depending on the pass.
Theme park parking has increased by $5 and will now cost $30.
At Disneyland, daily ticket prices have jumped $5 to $65, depending on the ticket.
In addition, its annual passes and parking have also increased.
- What do you think of Disney’s pricing?
