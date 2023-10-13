Usher Earns His First Top 30 Hit In Almost 10 Years With ‘Good Good’
Usher returns to the spotlight with “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, securing a top ten position on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart after seven years.
According to Billboard, “Good Good” had 5.4 million U.S. streams in the latest tracking week, a one percent increase from the previous week. The song had 2,000 sales downloads, a 45 percent increase, reaching number three on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.
“Good Good” stays at number one on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for a second week, despite a slight two percent drop in plays.
Usher prepping to end 2023 and gear up for a bigger 2024. Usher’s catalog is boosted due to Super Bowl plans, an upcoming album release, and an impending world tour.
- Where do you rank Usher’s song “Good Good,” in his catalog?
