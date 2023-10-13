100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Usher Earns His First Top 30 Hit In Almost 10 Years With ‘Good Good’

Usher returns to the spotlight with “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, securing a top ten position on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart after seven years.

According to Billboard, “Good Good” had 5.4 million U.S. streams in the latest tracking week, a one percent increase from the previous week. The song had 2,000 sales downloads, a 45 percent increase, reaching number three on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

“Good Good” stays at number one on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for a second week, despite a slight two percent drop in plays.

Usher prepping to end 2023 and gear up for a bigger 2024. Usher’s catalog is boosted due to Super Bowl plans, an upcoming album release, and an impending world tour.