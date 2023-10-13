100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Shakur Proposed During Rikers Island Bid

Jada Pinkett Smith said Tupac Shakur was in bad shape when he proposed to her and needed someone to do time with him.

The “Set It Off” actress is promoting her new memoir, “Worthy.” Smith revealed on All The Smoke podcast that ‘Pac asked her to marry him for unwavering support, as he was in bad shape.

She said discussing Shakur’s prison time for the audiobook was “painful” to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“Seeing him, his condition, having to leave him. He was in bad shape,” Smith remembered of ‘Pac’s time at Rikers Island. “I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was going to do anyway. He didn’t have to marry me to do that,” she added.

Jada said she knew Pac would divorce her after he left jail.