Will Smith Finally Responds To Jada Pinkett Smith Interviews
Will Smith has broken his silence about the bombshells dropped by his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett
Smith, about their 25-year marriage.
The “Men in Black” star sent the New York Times an email saying the revelations “kind of woke [him]
up,” adding that Pinkett Smith, was more “resilient, clever and compassionate than [he’d]
understood.”
“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,”
Smith wrote, according to the Times article published Saturday. “And you can all too easily lose your
sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”
Smith’s remarks come mere days after Pinkett Smith sat down with Hoda Kotb and revealed that she
and the “I Am Legend” star have been separated for seven years.
- What are your thoughts on Jada’s revelations?
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Deon Cole LIVE
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Cincinnati: Reds Still Could Make The Playoffs
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs, Police Say