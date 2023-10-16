100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith Finally Responds To Jada Pinkett Smith Interviews

Will Smith has broken his silence about the bombshells dropped by his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett

Smith, about their 25-year marriage.

The “Men in Black” star sent the New York Times an email saying the revelations “kind of woke [him]

up,” adding that Pinkett Smith, was more “resilient, clever and compassionate than [he’d]

understood.”

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,”

Smith wrote, according to the Times article published Saturday. “And you can all too easily lose your

sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Smith’s remarks come mere days after Pinkett Smith sat down with Hoda Kotb and revealed that she

and the “I Am Legend” star have been separated for seven years.