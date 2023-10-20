Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion: Settles Lawsuit With 1501 Certified Entertainment

Published on October 20, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion has officially settled her prolonged legal battle with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The two entities “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” and will

“amicably part ways.” Specifics on the deal are being kept under wraps.

“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next

chapter of their respective businesses,” 1501 said in a statement to Billboard. Its president Carl

Crawford added that they “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.” Reps for Megan Thee

Stallion did not provide comment.

This marks the end of a bitter feud that’s been ongoing for more than three years after Megan signed

with the imprint in 2018. In March 2020, Megan said that the label was blocking her from releasing her

album “Suga” after she had requested to renegotiate her contract.

  • Do you keep tabs on the legal battles behind the scenes in the music industry?
  • Why, or why not?

 

