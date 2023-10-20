Megan Thee Stallion: Settles Lawsuit With 1501 Certified Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion has officially settled her prolonged legal battle with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment.
The two entities “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” and will
“amicably part ways.” Specifics on the deal are being kept under wraps.
“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next
chapter of their respective businesses,” 1501 said in a statement to Billboard. Its president Carl
Crawford added that they “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.” Reps for Megan Thee
Stallion did not provide comment.
This marks the end of a bitter feud that’s been ongoing for more than three years after Megan signed
with the imprint in 2018. In March 2020, Megan said that the label was blocking her from releasing her
album “Suga” after she had requested to renegotiate her contract.
- Do you keep tabs on the legal battles behind the scenes in the music industry?
- Why, or why not?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
