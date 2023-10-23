Rihanna: Is Reportedly Planning A Massive Musical Comeback

Exciting news for the Rihanna Navy! Reports from The Daily Mirror suggest that the Barbadian superstar is making a highly anticipated comeback to the music scene.
She plans to release multiple albums and a grand world tour, making waves in the industry.
According to The Daily Mirror, Rihanna has signed a lucrative deal with Live Nation worth nearly $40 million. As part of this agreement, she is reportedly working hard in her Los Angeles studio, juggling her music career and her two children, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky.
The upcoming world tour is set to take place in 2024 and 2025, giving fans plenty of time to get their money together.
- Are you ready for Rihanna’s new era?
- Who do you think she should collaborate with on new music?
