Rihanna Is Reportedly Planning A Massive Musical Comeback

Published on October 23, 2023

Exciting news for the Rihanna Navy! Reports from The Daily Mirror suggest that the Barbadian superstar is making a highly anticipated comeback to the music scene.

She plans to release multiple albums and a grand world tour, making waves in the industry.

According to The Daily Mirror, Rihanna has signed a lucrative deal with Live Nation worth nearly $40 million. As part of this agreement, she is reportedly working hard in her Los Angeles studio, juggling her music career and her two children, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The upcoming world tour is set to take place in 2024 and 2025, giving fans plenty of time to get their money together.

  • Are you ready for Rihanna’s new era?
  • Who do you think she should collaborate with on new music?

 

