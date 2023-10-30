Cincinnati: Bengals Get The Win Against The 49ers

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals they got the win over the 49ers.

Joe Burrow was on fire he had 3 touchdown passes.

Burrow completed 19 straight passes at one point for the Bengals and finished 28 for 32 for 283 yards.

The Bye was a good thing it gave Joe Burrow’s calf a chance to heal.

“This is what we know we’re capable of,” coach Zac Taylor after his team’s best offensive performance of the season.