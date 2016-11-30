0 reads Leave a comment
In the Cavs loss to Milwaukee, J.R. Smith, during the game decided to walk off court and show some love to Milwaukee Buck Jason Terry. The hug moment left a wide open play for Tony Snell to score on a wide open dunk. Which led To Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to go off…literally.
Check out the defensive look away play that went bad video below:
Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith Made A Bad Look Away Play [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
