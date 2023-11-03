Cincinnati: How Long Does Turkey Last In The Fridge???

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

How Long Does Turkey Last In The Fridge

Since it’s almost turkey season, it’s best to know how long one will safely last in the fridge.

According to Pop Sugar, the USDA recommends defrosting turkey in the refrigerator at 40°F or below for several days before it’s time to cook it.

But for how long depends on the size of the turkey.

“Thawing a turkey takes about one day per four pounds of turkey,” the outlet adds.

Once cooked, leftover turkey should only be in the fridge for three or four days.