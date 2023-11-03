Cincinnati: How Long Does Turkey Last In The Fridge???

CLOSE
How Long Does Turkey Last In The Fridge
Since it’s almost turkey season, it’s best to know how long one will safely last in the fridge.
According to Pop Sugar, the USDA recommends defrosting turkey in the refrigerator at 40°F or below for several days before it’s time to cook it.
But for how long depends on the size of the turkey.
“Thawing a turkey takes about one day per four pounds of turkey,” the outlet adds.
Once cooked, leftover turkey should only be in the fridge for three or four days.
- What is your go-to recipe for your turkey?
More from 100.3
-
Kicking Off the Magic City Classic from Birmingham [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
-
Cincinnati: Hundreds Gathered To Remember DeAsia
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
The "Legends of Hip-Hop Tour" Winning Weekend!
-
Magic City Classic Live Broadcast ft. Tamika Scott and Dante Bowe [WATCH EXCLUSIVES]
-
Cincinnati: FDA Considers Ban On Hair Relaxers
-
Kirk Franklin "Reunion Tour" Sweepstakes [Register Here]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him