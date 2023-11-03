Keefe D: Alleged Tupac Killer Pleads Not Guilty

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Alleged Tupac Killer Pleads Not Guilty

The man who allegedly killed Tupac Shakur has had his time in court.

After two court delays, Duane “Keefe D” Davis pled “not guilty” of murder.

The now 60-year-old Keefe D was arrested for the murder of Tupac Shakur near the end of September.

Over the years, Keefe had done interviews about the murder of the rap legend whose murder hasn’t been

solved in 27 years.

If you were a judge, would you send Keefe to jail?