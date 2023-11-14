Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat By The Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Houston Texans by a walk-off filed goal.
Burrow, who had been on the best run of his career, saw the Houston Texans double teaming wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was limited due to a back injury. Burrow saw wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who was struggling separating from linebackers and made two terrible drops on Sunday.Burrow saw a rotation of backup receivers filling in for wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was out with a hamstring injury. He saw an offense that couldn’t run the ball and an offensive line that struggled in protection for the first time in a month.
The Texans snapped the Bengals back to reality in a 30-27 loss for Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium. The Texans snapped the Bengals’ four-game winning streak, and they became the first team to beat Burrow after he fully healed from his calf strain. (FOX19)
