Terrence Howard Says He Only Made $12K From ‘Hustle & Flow’

Terrence Howard was nominated for many industry awards for Hustle & Flow, including an Oscar for Best Actor. Apparently, Howard didn’t make much money on the picture.

Terrence Howard spoke about his entertainment career with WREG’s Alex Coleman on Live at 9 last week.

“I made $12,000 for doing Hustle & Flow,” Howard recalled. “What Paramount did, instead of putting my name as ‘Terrence Howard’ performing the songs, they put ‘performed by Djay.’ Well, they owned Djay. So the performance royalties went to Paramount.”

The 54-year-old Cleveland native added, “So now, I got to sue Paramount or send them a letter. I’ve got to send them a letter to say, ‘Hey, you guys owe me about 20 years worth of residuals and performance royalties.’”

Three 6 Mafia won a Best Original Song Oscar for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp.” Both Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson (Shug) sang the song.

