Mariah Carey: Reveals Her ‘All-Time’ Favorite Christmas Song

Mariah Carey is revealing some of her Christmas favorites.

The “Queen of Christmas” talked on Wednesday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, about her favorite Christmas movies and songs — outside of her own hits “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Oh Santa!”

“My favorite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of [The] Christmas Song — that’s my favorite,” Carey said.

“Do you have a favorite Christmas movie?” Hudson asked. “Well, I love Elf. I gotta say that,” Carey revealed. “And then I like Miracle on 34th Street, the original one. It’s an older one, but it’s got something about it.”

Carey said she only has one requirement for the music played in her household between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25: It has to be festive. “I don’t let anybody listen to anything but Christmas music when I’m celebrating Christmas,” she told Hudson, looking as serious as ever.