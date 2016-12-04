Tear Jerk Alert: Sam Sylk Winter Wraps 2016 “Giving With Dignity” [VIDEO]

A great example of giving as God has Blessed you would be, giving to a receiver while not letting the receiver feel like a recipient. Did you catch that? Here I’ll break it down for you.

On Saturday, December 3rd, Sam Sylk’s Winter Wraps 2016 project came full circle as he and his team worked tirelessly to not only collect coats to give away but to have the coats dry cleaned. He not only provided a nice warm place to pass them out but he also provided a hot meal to be eaten while feeding people’s souls and minds holistically. He didn’t just hand the ones in need of winter outer warmth a coat but he provided them the illusion of having a shopping experience.

The blessing here is Sam Sylk’s Winter Wraps 2016 provided a warmth to the soul’s that will last a lifetime. “Giving Without Making Someone Feel That They Are Being Given Too”

Thank You To All That Gave And Volunteered To Make This A Gloriously Successful Event!!! Happy Holiday’s!!

