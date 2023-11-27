Listen Live
SZA: Opens Up About How Social Media Makes Her Feel 

Published on November 27, 2023

SZA Opens Up About How Social Media Makes Her Feel
SZA is talking about her relationship with social media.
The singer recently shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) about what she sees online and how it makes her reflect on her own life.
She wrote, “No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life … they teach you how to work for it. Desire it. Protect it. fight tooth n nail for it. Pray for it. imagine it .manifest it … how do [you] process all the
things you’ve prayed for”

“I get anxious posting [about] my life then get fomo watching other [people] post they experience way more life so there’s so much more to post and get anxious [about] the volume of material then
fomo again watching awesome posts then back to experiencing more magical life material I can’t post,” she continued.
  • How does social media make you feel?

