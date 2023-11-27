100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

SZA Opens Up About How Social Media Makes Her Feel

SZA is talking about her relationship with social media.

The singer recently shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) about what she sees online and how it makes her reflect on her own life.

She wrote, “No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life … they teach you how to work for it. Desire it. Protect it. fight tooth n nail for it. Pray for it. imagine it .manifest it … how do [you] process all the

things you’ve prayed for”

“I get anxious posting [about] my life then get fomo watching other [people] post they experience way more life so there’s so much more to post and get anxious [about] the volume of material then

fomo again watching awesome posts then back to experiencing more magical life material I can’t post,” she continued.