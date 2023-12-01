Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Taylor Swift: Supports Beyonce’s London Premiere

Taylor Swift: Supports Beyonce’s London Premiere

Published on December 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Taylor Swift Supports Beyonce’s London Premiere
After Beyonce supported Taylor Swift’s concert film, Taylor did the same for Beyonce in London.
The “Anti-Hero” singer appeared at the London premiere of Queen Bey’s’ Renaissance film premiere.
Since its release, Taylor’s Eras Tour film has surpassed the $250 million mark globally.
Beyonce’s film has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and will open in theaters on Friday.
  • What other musicians would you like to see release a concert film?

RELATED TAGS

Taylor Swift

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close