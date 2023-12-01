100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Taylor Swift Supports Beyonce’s London Premiere

After Beyonce supported Taylor Swift’s concert film, Taylor did the same for Beyonce in London.

The “Anti-Hero” singer appeared at the London premiere of Queen Bey’s’ Renaissance film premiere.

Since its release, Taylor’s Eras Tour film has surpassed the $250 million mark globally.

Beyonce’s film has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and will open in theaters on Friday.