Taylor Swift Supports Beyonce’s London Premiere
After Beyonce supported Taylor Swift’s concert film, Taylor did the same for Beyonce in London.
The “Anti-Hero” singer appeared at the London premiere of Queen Bey’s’ Renaissance film premiere.
Since its release, Taylor’s Eras Tour film has surpassed the $250 million mark globally.
Beyonce’s film has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and will open in theaters on Friday.
- What other musicians would you like to see release a concert film?
