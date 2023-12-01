Listen Live
Beyoncé: Drops Surprise Song “My House” In Tandem With ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere [VIDEO]

Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song "My House" In Tandem With 'Renaissance' Film Premiere

Published on December 1, 2023

Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song “My House” In Tandem With ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere

At midnight on Friday, the 32-time Grammy winner and mistress of surprise released “My House.”
Beyoncé and The Dream co-produced and co-wrote the bouncy track, which debuted the same night as Renaissance: A Film. Audience footage showed it playing over the credits.
Listen to the upbeat “My House” on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, or anywhere you listen to music and chant “get the f__k up out my house.”
