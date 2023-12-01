Beyoncé: Drops Surprise Song “My House” In Tandem With ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song “My House” In Tandem With ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere
At midnight on Friday, the 32-time Grammy winner and mistress of surprise released “My House.”
Beyoncé and The Dream co-produced and co-wrote the bouncy track, which debuted the same night as Renaissance: A Film. Audience footage showed it playing over the credits.
Listen to the upbeat “My House” on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, or anywhere you listen to music and chant “get the f__k up out my house.”
- What do you think of Beyoncé’s song “My House?”
