Beyoncé: Drops Surprise Song “My House” In Tandem With ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere [VIDEO]

Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song “My House” In Tandem With ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere

At midnight on Friday, the 32-time Grammy winner and mistress of surprise released “My House.”

Beyoncé and The Dream co-produced and co-wrote the bouncy track, which debuted the same night as Renaissance: A Film. Audience footage showed it playing over the credits.

Listen to the upbeat “My House” on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, or anywhere you listen to music and chant “get the f__k up out my house.”