CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Watch: Kim Burrell Preaches Against ‘Perverted’ Homosexuals Days Before Ellen Show Appearance

0 reads
Leave a comment

Pharrell Performs On NBC's 'Today'

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has the internet up in arms after a sermon of hers condemning homosexuality as “perversion” went viral.

In the clip, Burrell begs anyone wrestling with the ‘homosexual spirit’ to pray to God for deliverance. She then refers to homosexuality as a spirit of ‘delusion’ and ‘confusion’ before calling out specific homosexual acts as ‘perverted.’

“I came to tell you about sin,” she preaches. “That sin nature… That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women… You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

In an effort to address the controversy surrounding her sermon, the gospel singer hopped on Facebook Live to say, basically, it’s nothing personal. Her duty as a “Christian” is to save souls. * spoiler alert *: This was not an apology.

The real tea is that Burrell was scheduled to perform with Pharrell on The Ellen Show on January 5th to promote the film Hidden Figures. Does she know that Ellen suffers from the same “affliction” that she’s so against?

 

SOURCE: Love B Scott | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

Watch: Kim Burrell Preaches Against ‘Perverted’ Homosexuals Days Before Ellen Show Appearance was originally published on globalgrind.com

Homophobic , Kim Burrell , rant

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close