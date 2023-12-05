Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Jamie Foxx: Pays Tribute To Family In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization [VIDEO]

Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To Family In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Published on December 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To Family In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his family in his first public appearance since his hospitalization in April.
After an unexpected appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements on Monday night (December 4), the 55-year-old actor received the Vanguard Award for “The Burial.”
Following a standing ovation, Foxx said he would not wish his ordeal on his “worst enemy.”
In July, Foxx told fans he “went to hell and back” with his health issue.
  • Did you suffer a major health setback?
  • What helped you remain positive while fighting the illness?

RELATED TAGS

Appearance donjuanfasho Family first Hospitalization in jamie foxx Pays Public Since TO tribute

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close