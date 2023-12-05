Jamie Foxx: Pays Tribute To Family In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To Family In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his family in his first public appearance since his hospitalization in April.
After an unexpected appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements on Monday night (December 4), the 55-year-old actor received the Vanguard Award for “The Burial.”
Following a standing ovation, Foxx said he would not wish his ordeal on his “worst enemy.”
In July, Foxx told fans he “went to hell and back” with his health issue.
- Did you suffer a major health setback?
- What helped you remain positive while fighting the illness?
