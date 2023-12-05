Jamie Foxx: Pays Tribute To Family In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To Family In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his family in his first public appearance since his hospitalization in April.

After an unexpected appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements on Monday night (December 4), the 55-year-old actor received the Vanguard Award for “The Burial.”

Following a standing ovation, Foxx said he would not wish his ordeal on his “worst enemy.”

In July, Foxx told fans he “went to hell and back” with his health issue.