Brittney Griner Working On ESPN Documentary About Russian Imprisonment

WNBA star Brittney Griner is working on an ESPN documentary about her time detained in Russia on drug charges.

It’s part of a larger media deal with Disney, ESPN, and ABC that will include a scripted series and an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts.

Griner was detained in Russia for nearly 11 months after she was arrested in Moscow for marijuana possession. She returned to the U.S. in December 2022 as part of a prisoner swap.