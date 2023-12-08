CLOSE
Brittney Griner Working On ESPN Documentary About Russian Imprisonment
WNBA star Brittney Griner is working on an ESPN documentary about her time detained in Russia on drug charges.
It’s part of a larger media deal with Disney, ESPN, and ABC that will include a scripted series and an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts.
Griner was detained in Russia for nearly 11 months after she was arrested in Moscow for marijuana possession. She returned to the U.S. in December 2022 as part of a prisoner swap.
- What questions would you like to ask Brittney Griner?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed
-
Radio One In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presents Stuff The Bus!
-
DHL Express
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament