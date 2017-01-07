Six-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Orders a Dollhouse and Cookies Through Amazon’s Alexa

A morning news anchor also repeated the device on a newscast in which several more orders were made, angering viewers.
TEXAS — A Texas girl ordered a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies during a conversation with Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated device.
Brooke Neitzel, 6, asked Alexa: ‘Can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?’
The Amazon app logs the family’s conversations with the gadget. Brooke also told Alexa, ‘I love you.’
The family says it’s a teachable moment. They have now activated parental control requiring a four-digit code for purchases. They have set rules for their kids.
The family kept the four pounds of cookies but will not be keeping the dollhouse, a $170 Kidcraft Sparkle Mansion.
