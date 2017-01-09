Over A Dozen Suspects Detained In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case

There’s been a new development in the Kim Kardashian robbery case.

Mrs. West was in her private, temporary Parisian abode when she was forced to hand over $10 million in cash and jewelry, according to reports and the concierge who spoke out about the heist. Now, just as Kim makes her official return to the spotlight after a short hiatus from social media and public appearances, police have detained 17 people for questioning over the crime.

“The group were picked up in Paris as well as the eastern suburbs of Raincy and Vincenne in a police operation that started at 6 a.m. Monday (12 a.m. ET). A suspect was also detained in Grasse in the Alpes-Maritimes, which is in the south of the country,” CNN reports.

As previously reported, the mom and reality star was held at gunpoint and bound and forced into a bathtub while men disguised as police officers made off with millions in goods and money. Her kids were in NYC at the time and Kanye West was in the middle of a performance for his Saint Pablo tour.

