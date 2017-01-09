Diamond & Silk Share Their Excitement For Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Diamond & Silk talk to the morning show all about their excitement for the election of their chosen candidate to President of the United States. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

