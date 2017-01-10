Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death

4 hours ago

Nia Noelle
82 reads
Leave a comment
Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston

Source: Handout / Getty

It only less than three hours for a jury to sentence Dylann Roof to death. Roof was found guilty of murder for massacring nine black worshipers who’d invited him to Bible study at Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.


Roof represented himself in the trial and failed to offer witnesses or evidence to clear him of the charges. He also blocked efforts by standby defense attorneys who attempted to assist him with his defense.

It will likely be years before Roof is put to death. The federal government has put a stay on all executions because of concerns about the drugs used for lethal injection. Appeals could put the hold on longer. The last federal execution was in 2003.

 

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Dylan Roof

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest