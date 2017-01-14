Cleveland Cops In Tamir Rice Death Face Minor Disciplinary Actions

Two police officers who were involved in the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice are facing disciplinary charges, reports the Chicago Tribune.
During a press conference on Friday, Cleveland’s police Chief Calvin Williams said that Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot Rice, and Frank Garmback, the officer who was driving the police cruiser at the time will both face administrative charges, the report says.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the two officers were being reprimanded for the following reasons:
Loehmann allegedly lied on his Cleveland police application, not disclosing that when he worked at the Independence Police Department for six months a letter was placed in his personnel file saying he was emotionally immature and had “an inability to emotionally function.” The disciplinary letter also said Loehmann had an emotional breakdown on the gun range in Independence and that he failed a 2009 written exam when he applied for an officer’s job in Maple Heights. It said Loehmann never mentioned the Maple Heights test.
—Garmback drove his cruiser too close to Tamir when Garmback responded to what he thought was an armed suspect and he failed to report the time he arrived at the scene.
Rice was fatally shot in Cleveland in November 2014 while playing with a pellet gun outside of a local community center. In April 2016, the city of Cleveland settled a $6 million civil rights lawsuit with Rice’s family.
37 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty Images
5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty Images
16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty Images
20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
29 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 25
36 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
37 of 37