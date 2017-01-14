Cleveland Cops In Tamir Rice Death Face Minor Disciplinary Actions

Brandee Sanders

Two police officers who were involved in the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice are facing disciplinary charges, reports the Chicago Tribune.

During a press conference on Friday, Cleveland’s police Chief Calvin Williams said that Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot Rice, and Frank Garmback, the officer who was driving the police cruiser at the time will both face administrative charges, the report says.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the two officers were being reprimanded for the following reasons:

Loehmann allegedly lied on his Cleveland police application, not disclosing that when he worked at the Independence Police Department for six months a letter was placed in his personnel file saying he was emotionally immature and had “an inability to emotionally function.” The disciplinary letter also said Loehmann had an emotional breakdown on the gun range in Independence and that he failed a 2009 written exam when he applied for an officer’s job in Maple Heights. It said Loehmann never mentioned the Maple Heights test.

—Garmback drove his cruiser too close to Tamir when Garmback responded to what he thought was an armed suspect and he failed to report the time he arrived at the scene.

Rice was fatally shot in Cleveland in November 2014 while playing with a pellet gun outside of a local community center. In April 2016, the city of Cleveland settled a $6 million civil rights lawsuit with Rice’s family.

SEE ALSO:

Smithsonian Looks To Reserve Gazebo Where Police Killed 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice

Tamir Rice’s Family Attorney Speaks Out After $6 Million Settlement