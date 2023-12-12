CLOSE
Tracey Edmonds Opens Up About Ending Her Engagement to Deion Sanders
Tracey Edmonds is saying why she ended her engagement with NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
The two called off their engagement on December 3, but Tracey thought it best to clear up a few things about their relationship over the weekend.
“I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship,” said Tracey in a later deleted statement. “I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am
valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”
Tracey and Deion met in 2012 and became engaged in 2019. Their decision to end the relationship was a mutual agreement.
- Have you ever lost yourself in a relationship?
- What happened to make you want to get back to yourself?
More from 100.3
-
Radio One In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presents Stuff The Bus!
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament
-
Foodie Friday’s: BlaCk Coffee
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed