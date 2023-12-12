Listen Live
Tracey Edmonds: Opens Up About Ending Her Engagement To Deion Sanders

Published on December 12, 2023

Tracey Edmonds is saying why she ended her engagement with NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
The two called off their engagement on December 3, but Tracey thought it best to clear up a few things about their relationship over the weekend.

“I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship,” said Tracey in a later deleted statement. “I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am
valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”
Tracey and Deion met in 2012 and became engaged in 2019. Their decision to end the relationship was a mutual agreement.
  • Have you ever lost yourself in a relationship?
  • What happened to make you want to get back to yourself?

