Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow Gifts Personal Suite To Browning

Joe Burrow is always doing good.
This time he gifted his teammate Jake Browning his personal suite so that his friends and family could watch the game.
Via Fox19
When Burrow addressed the media after learning his season was over, he stressed how important it was for him to be around the team. The Bengals are on a two-game winning streak and are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot with six teams now 7-6 in the AFC.
Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win on Monday night over the Jaguars.
-
Radio One In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presents Stuff The Bus!
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament
-
Foodie Friday’s: BlaCk Coffee
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed