Bishop Eddie Long Passes Away at 63

1 hour ago

Nia Noelle
Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

Source: Pool / Getty

Bishop Eddie Long has passed away at the age of 63, after privately fighting cancer.  A press release by his church, New Birth Baptist Church, confirmed the news.

“I am confident through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place,” his wife and First Lady Vanessa Long said. “Although, his transition leaves a voice for those of us who loved his dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace.”


The public was stunned after recent pictures of Bishop Long surfaced and it was obvious that he was ill.  Bishop Eddie Long leaves behind his wife; four children Eric, Edward, Jared and Taylor; and three grandchildren. Our prayers are with his church, family and friends.



