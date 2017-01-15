Girl Held At Gunpoint In Harlem After Refusing To Share Chicken Nugget

Brandee Sanders

A 12-year-old girl was held at gunpoint in a Harlem McDonald’s on Tuesday after she refused to give one of her fellow classmates a chicken nugget, reports DNA Info. According to police officials, the girl was approached by a 12-year-old boy inside of McDonald’s located on East 103 Street. The boy asked her for a chicken nugget and after she refused to share, he pulled out a firearm and aimed it at her head, DNA Info reports:

The girl had been to a McDonald’s on Jan. 10 around 5:40 p.m. to grab some Chicken McNuggets when her Harlem Democracy Prep Middle School classmate, also 12, demanded she give him one.

When the girl refused, he pulled out a gun and held it to her head, police said.

The girl smacked the gun away and headed toward the 6 train on East 103rd Street and Lexington Avenue, police said.

According to DNA Info, the boy allegedly brandished the weapon again while they were in the train station. The girl notified school officials who later alerted the police. The boy was apprehended and will face juvenile charges.

SOURCE: DNA Info

