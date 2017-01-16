Bush Daughters Pen Endearing Letter To Malia And Sasha Obama

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager wished the First Daughters well as they embark on their new life outside of the White House.

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, the fraternal twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, recently wrote an endearing letter to Malia and Sasha Obama.

The letter, which was published in Time, reminisced on the first time the two met the incoming First Daughters and how they have grown in front of our eyes over the past eight years.

“We left our jobs in Baltimore and New York early and traveled to Washington to show you around. To show you the Lincoln Bedroom, and the bedrooms that were once ours, to introduce you to all the people—the florists, the grounds-keepers and the butlers—who dedicate themselves to making this historic house a home. The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to. When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious,” the sisters wrote.

It was also clear in their note that the Bush sisters watched the offspring of President Obama” target=”_blank”>President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama over the past eight years and were rooting for them.

“In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much. You stood at the gates of the Robben Island cell where South Africa’s Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for decades, your arms around your father. You traveled to Liberia and Morocco with your mom to talk with girls about the importance of education—girls who saw themselves in you, saw themselves in your parents, saw who they could become if they continued to study and learn. You attended state dinners, hiked in national parks, met international leaders and managed to laugh at your dad’s jokes during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, all while being kids, attending school and making friends. We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease,” they added.

They also wished the teens well as they embark on their new life outside of the White House.

“Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes—you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you, and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter,” the concluded.

In addition, Jenna shared never-seen before pictures on the TODAY show that she took with the Obama girls before they moved into the White House in 2009.

These pictures are so cute. The Bush daughters giving a tour of the White House to the Obama daughters in 2009. pic.twitter.com/IWk9pBKKU9 — Yashar (@yashar) January 13, 2017

Very classy. We are going to miss these girls!

Read the Bush sisters’ entire letter at here.

