Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

WHAT?! Chrisette Michele to Sing at Trump Inauguration? [VIDEO]

47 mins ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading 12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4209966/hes-back-see-the-first-photo-of-kanye-since-being-released-from-the-hospital/">psychotic breakdown</a>, <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/kanye-west"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Trump</strong></a&gt; Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here’s what the Internet had to say…


Wednesday (Jan. 18) The Daily News reported that R&B singer Chrisette Michele is set to perform at President-Elect Donald Trump‘s Inauguration, according to “sources close to the festivities.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Apparently, the deal was reached last week, but held as a “big secret” because Chrisette Michele’s team might create drama and attract criticism that will overshadow Trump’s big day. This concern was further fueled by last week’s Jennifer Holliday backlash, causing the original “Dreamgirls” actress to withdraw her commitment to perform for the President-elect and declare a “lapse of judgement.”

In December, TheBobbyPen.com caught up with Michele at a performance in Washington, D.C. where the singer was asked to offer a farewell message to President Barack Obama. In her response, she spoke of a “traumatizing” reaction to Trump’s election. Watch the clip below.

There has not yet been a formal statement from Michele’s representatives, but we’re eager to hear her side of the story. What are your thoughts on her decision? Should she perform and exclusively R&B set for our future President or should she decline like several other artists who have been tapped? Sound off below.

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

18 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown


 

backlash , Barack Obama , chrisette michele , controversy , Donald Trump , election , inaugration , President Obama , singer , Trump , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest