WHAT?! Chrisette Michele to Sing at Trump Inauguration? [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Apparently, the deal was reached last week, but held as a “big secret” because Chrisette Michele’s team might create drama and attract criticism that will overshadow Trump’s big day. This concern was further fueled by last week’s Jennifer Holliday backlash, causing the original “Dreamgirls” actress to withdraw her commitment to perform for the President-elect and declare a “lapse of judgement.”

In December, TheBobbyPen.com caught up with Michele at a performance in Washington, D.C. where the singer was asked to offer a farewell message to President Barack Obama. In her response, she spoke of a “traumatizing” reaction to Trump’s election. Watch the clip below.

There has not yet been a formal statement from Michele’s representatives, but we’re eager to hear her side of the story. What are your thoughts on her decision? Should she perform and exclusively R&B set for our future President or should she decline like several other artists who have been tapped? Sound off below.