Morehouse College President Steps Down Amid Controversy

Some students have protested the decision after three student members were not allowed to attend a board meeting last week.

The board of trustees at Morehouse College will not renew its contract with President John S. Wilson when it expires in June, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The board of trustees for the all-male, historically black college near downtown Atlanta, apparently voted Friday not to renew the contract when it expires in June. The board met, but did not allow the three student members of the board to attend, drawing some students to protest.

…[Wilson] had drawn some resistance from alumni in October. Several started a petition to fire Wilson, saying he’s cut health professions programming, reduced transparency and raising revenues “on the backs of parents and students.”

…On Friday, student trustees frustrated with some of Wilson’s policies threatened to sue the college because they say they weren’t permitted to attend a board meeting where Wilson’s future with Morehouse was discussed…Wilson’s tenure showed promise when President Barack Obama” target=”_blank”>President Barack Obama made the commencement speech in 2013. In the college’s statement, trustee leaders credited Wilson for improving student achievement, particularly in science, technology, engineering, math and the arts.

Despite protests, the board did not offer specific reasons for the decision, reports WSB Atlanta.

