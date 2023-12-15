100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

André 3000 Thought Prince Was Dissing Him The First Time They Met

André 3000 told Questlove that his first meeting with Prince didn’t go as planned.

In his Questlove Supreme podcast on Wednesday (December 13), the OutKast MC revealed that he couldn’t tell if The Purple One was showing love or punking him.

André recalled meeting Prince at a club on Sunset Blvd. in L.A. around the time Speakerboxx/Love Below came out. He said Prince motioned for him to sit with him.

Prince said, ‘I like that song, “Hey Ya,” man, like, I thought I was the only person who did songs in those tempos.’ That’s what he said to me. I didn’t know if he was like, ‘Mmm. Take that, n-gga.’ I didn’t know how to take it; this is my hero.”