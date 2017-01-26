Features
Home > Features

An Epidemic? Miami Teen Broadcasts Suicide On Facebook Live

Another one.

3 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

Who knew the freedom to go live on social media would lead to such devastating tragedy?

The Miami Herald reports that Nakia Venant, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was found hanging from a shower door in her foster home Sunday after broadcasting her suicide on Facebook Live. A friend told reporters she saw some of Venant’s two-hour livestream on Sunday and called Miami-Dade police, who responded to her house.

When officers arrived at Nakia’s home, they found her hanging from a scarf fashioned into a noose around her neck and tried to resuscitate her, but without success. Her foster parents were asleep in their bedroom. The 14-year-old was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead a short time later.

After news of Nakia’s death made its rounds on the internet, a woman who claimed to be her mom commented on her Facebook page: “I was showing you tough love when you misbehaved. You wasn’t supposed to even have access to Internet as part of your case. The system has failed us.” 

Venant’s livestreamed death comes just three weeks after another girl, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Georgia, broadcast her own self-inflicted hanging on Facebook, claiming she had been sexually abused by a relative.

Actor Jay Bowdy also reportedly committed suicide on Facebook Live earlier this week.

Child social services and Miami Gardens police are now investigating the circumstances of Nakia Venant’s suicide.

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

facebook live , foster home , Miami , Nakia Venant , suicide

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 weeks ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 weeks ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 2 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 5 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 6 months ago
Breaking News: 7 officers shot; 3 feared dead…
 6 months ago
Photos