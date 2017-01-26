Ralph Tresvant Sang ‘Every Little Step’ On Bobby Browns Album!



The New Edition Story BET AMC Screenings Tour, Chicago

According to IOldSchoolMusic Bobby Brown’s former manager has spilled the beans on Brown’s big hit ‘Every Little Step’.  Steven Machat claims that he witnessed Ralph Tresvant fill-in for Brown at the recording session for the song.

By fill in we mean sing the song for him.  Machat claims Brown was so strung out on drugs during the recording process that the album almost wasn’t finished.

“We did not have a full album because Bobby was not capable of finishing more songs. The beginning and last tracks of the album I did with MCA A&R Louis Silas so the album would be filled with numbers. The song ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ is on there three times! Silas begged Babyface and L.A Reid to produce it – Bobby did not show up at the studio. He only came by sometimes to try to sing. And that was an endless wait. Drugs were part of the make-up of this album. Bobby was missing from the studio when we were scheduled to finish ‘Every Little Step’. He was on a drug run and New Edition’s Ralph Tresvant was waiting for him. Babyface and L.A were about to leave, so Ralph filled in. ‘Every Little Step’ has two singers. Bobby and Ralph. Go back and listen to the lead vocals. Then listen to Ralph.” -Steven Marchat, via DazedDigital 

After watching the BET New Edition biopic this isn’t coming as a surprise!  The friendship between Bobby and Ralph was evident and thee guys fought like brothers but looked out for each other.

Photos