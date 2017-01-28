National
Home > National

McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce bottles selling for up to $50K on eBay

2 days ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

 

McDonald’s gave away 10,000 limited-edition bottles of its signature Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday, and lucky recipients wasted no time putting them on eBay at ridiculous prices.

On Friday morning, one bottle of the sauce was listed at $50,000 at the popular auction site. Another was listed at $20,000 — practically a bargain compared to the other listing.

Neither had any bids when we checked but some other, more reasonable listings were fetching buyers.

As of Friday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, one bottle had 17 bids and was listed at $26 with two days remaining in the auction.

The “Buy it Now” price on the cheapest bottle — which allows users to skip

http://www.newsnet5.com/news/national/mcdonalds-big-mac-sauce-bottles-selling-for-up-to-50k-on-ebay

McDonald's Big Mac Sauce bottles selling for up to $50K on eBay

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce bottles selling for up to $50K on eBay

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 7 months ago
Breaking News: 7 officers shot; 3 feared dead…
 7 months ago
Photos