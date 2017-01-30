JOHNNY GILL HAS BIG NEWS

BET’s New Edition mini-series was such a smash hit –
Fans are about to get a bigger dose of Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny.
According to TMZ Johnny Gill Friday said he just wrapped up a conversation with the other NE members about getting in the studio to follow up 2004’s “One Love.
Source TMZ
