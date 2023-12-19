CLOSE
LeBron James Wins A Daytime Emmy
LeBron James can add yet another trophy to his case – a Daytime Emmy as a TV producer.
The YouTube Originals special Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism was awarded a Daytime Emmy over the weekend.
The show was executive produced by James and Maverick Carter.
It’s not LeBron’s first Emmy – in fact, he’s won *three* Sports Emmy awards, most recently for his 2022 documentary The Redeem Team.
- Which of LeBron’s many accomplishments is his most impressive?
