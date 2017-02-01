Dr. Jamal Bryant & Maurette Brown Clark Discuss Pastors’ Pay [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

During Dr. Jamal Bryant‘s Black History Month takeover at “Sound of Praise,” he and Maurette Brown Clark took to periscope to discuss the million dollar question up top: Should a pastor get paid?! That is, in comparison to gospel music artists who perform at churches.

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!