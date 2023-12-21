Taraji P. Henson: Says She’s Still Not Paid Fairly: ‘Enough Is Enough! [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson Broke Down in Tears When Asked About Quitting Acting, Says She’s Still Not Paid Fairly: ‘Enough Is Enough!

Taraji P. Henson is tired of working hard in Hollywood and being underpaid. The Color Purple star got emotional over the pay difference.

The actress cried when asked if she was considering quitting acting, telling Gayle King that money is the major reason she’s hesitant about her career.

Despite her fame, Taraji claims she’s underpaid for major film parts, reaching a boiling point. Taraji says that even if she’s paid $10 million for a movie, she won’t see much after taxes and breaking off money for her team.

Taraji states, “The math ain’t mathin,” and she wonders what that says about her talent and those coming behind her.