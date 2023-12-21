Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Taraji P. Henson: Says She’s Still Not Paid Fairly: ‘Enough Is Enough! [VIDEO]

Taraji P. Henson: Says She’s Still Not Paid Fairly: ‘Enough Is Enough!

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Broke Down in Tears When Asked About Quitting Acting, Says She’s Still Not Paid Fairly: ‘Enough Is Enough!

Taraji P. Henson is tired of working hard in Hollywood and being underpaid. The Color Purple star got emotional over the pay difference.

The actress cried when asked if she was considering quitting acting, telling Gayle King that money is the major reason she’s hesitant about her career.
Despite her fame, Taraji claims she’s underpaid for major film parts, reaching a boiling point. Taraji says that even if she’s paid $10 million for a movie, she won’t see much after taxes and breaking off money for her team.
Taraji states, “The math ain’t mathin,” and she wonders what that says about her talent and those coming behind her.
  • Do you feel that women are still undervalued in 2023?

RELATED TAGS

Taraji P. Henson

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close