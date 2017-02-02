Matthew McConaughey: It’s Time to Embrace Donald Trump as President

Matthew McConuahgey sat down on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show for an interview that aired Sunday in the UK. The star is there to talk about Gold, but it’s another topic that might get the star into some controversy with his pals back in Hollywood. While discussing his character in the film, the interviewer asks McConaughey about our current president and the feelings he inspires in the public. With the president dividing Americans left and right, McConaughey decides to say it is time to give him a break. Mostly because they “they don’t have a choice now”:
“He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”
