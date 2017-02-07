Check Out Obama Kitesurfing in The Virgin Islands [video]

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Check Out Obama Kitesurfing in The Virgin Islands [video]

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Many of us have been wondering what former President Obama and Michelle have been up to for the last few weeks.  Call it a little withdrawal but what do you expect after seeing both of them almost everyday for the past eight years?

The Obamas seem to be enjoying their newfound freedom of post White House life.  The pair spent some time in the British Virgin Islands and were being hosted by billionaire Richard Branson on his personal property.  Obama hasn’t been able to surf in eight years because it was too much of a risk for the POTUS.  So Branson decided that it was time to challenge Obama to a little kitesurfing and he was going to learn foil-boarding.  It was all caught on tape to see who could pick up the new sport the quickest.


It sure is nice to see Obama with a big smile on his face…but we sure miss him in that oval office.


55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

27 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

kitesurfing , obama , Surfing , vacation

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 days ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos