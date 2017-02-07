Check Out Obama Kitesurfing in The Virgin Islands [video]

Many of us have been wondering what former President Obama and Michelle have been up to for the last few weeks. Call it a little withdrawal but what do you expect after seeing both of them almost everyday for the past eight years?

The Obamas seem to be enjoying their newfound freedom of post White House life. The pair spent some time in the British Virgin Islands and were being hosted by billionaire Richard Branson on his personal property. Obama hasn’t been able to surf in eight years because it was too much of a risk for the POTUS. So Branson decided that it was time to challenge Obama to a little kitesurfing and he was going to learn foil-boarding. It was all caught on tape to see who could pick up the new sport the quickest.



It sure is nice to see Obama with a big smile on his face…but we sure miss him in that oval office.