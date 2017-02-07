What Progress Has Been Made In The Fight Against HIV/AIDs? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s National Black HIV/AIDs Awareness Day. Hear how the fight against HIV/AIDs has progressed in the black community. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 100.3: