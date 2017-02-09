Entertainment
George & Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins!

24 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


 

Congrats to George & Amal Clooney!  The couple are expecting twins this summer and it was confirmed on The Talk today by Julie Chen


The couple got married two years ago and this will be their first time becoming parents.  Congrats to the happy couple but is anyone else finding it crazy that Pharell just had triplets, Beyonce has twins on the way and now George & Amal are having twins too?!?!  Oh and we can’t forget Madonna just adopted twin girls!  Wow!

From <strong><a href="http://globalgrind.com/4207413/blac-chyna-shares-another-adorable-photo-of-dream-kardashian/">Dream Kardashian</a></strong> to <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4191733/chrissy-teigen-shows-off-her-new-home-daughter-lunas-room/">John and Chrissy's precious <strong>Baby Luna</strong></a>, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.

Photos